5 further deaths and 248 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 5 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 25 September, the HPSC has been notified of 248* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

132 are men / 115 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

36 cases have been identified as community transmission

104 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.