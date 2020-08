Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 498 cases of coronavirus recorded in Galway to date.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show three new cases have been recorded in the county.

Last evening, the HPSC was notified of 46 new cases nationwide with 85% under the age of 45.

15 of these cases were detected in Kildare, eight in Laois, seven in Clare and five in Offaly with the remaining 11 spread across nine other counties.