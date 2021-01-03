4,962 Cases of Covid-19 confirmed nationally with 7 additional deaths – 160 new cases in Galway

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,259 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 2nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 101,887* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

2,408 are men / 2,539 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 96 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

“The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.”

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come.

“Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 101,887 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 02Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days(to 02Jan2021) Ireland 4,962 469.8 22,370 Monaghan 178 1,060.5 651 Louth 321 941.2 1,213 Limerick 652 895.3 1,745 Donegal 194 826.7 1,316 Sligo 91 648.5 425 Cavan 109 593.4 452 Mayo 102 577.0 753 Kilkenny 84 488.8 485 Wexford 140 486.9 729 Meath 238 470.2 917 Kerry 131 453.6 670 Dublin 1,260 443.8 5,979 Clare 169 437.6 520 Cork 350 407.5 2,212 Laois 40 406.2 344 Longford 55 389.0 159 Carlow 53 386.4 220 Galway 160 377.8 975 Offaly 84 377.1 294 Roscommon 32 376.5 243 Waterford 118 336.6 391 Westmeath 74 318.8 283 Leitrim 26 309.0 99 Kildare 114 277.3 617 Tipperary 130 250.7 400 Wicklow 57 195.2 278

The 7 day incidence is 331 per 100,000 of population.

The 5 day moving average is 2,691.

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.

Reporting over latest 14-day period (20/12/2020-02/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 20/12/2020 – 12,804 757 5.9% 21/12/2020 726 13,216 698 5.3% 22/12/2020 968 20,660 1,077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,049 5,586 20.7% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,586 4,502 21.9% 02/01/2021 3,394 * * * 03/01/2021 4,692 – – –

*Sunday’s lab results updated on Monday.

*Lab results will be updated on Monday.