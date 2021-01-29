48 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally and 1254 new cases – 45 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
45 deaths occurred in January.
The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.
There has been a total of 3,214* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 28th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 587 are men / 658 are women
- 54% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 42 years old
- 437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***
As of 2pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 28Jan2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
|Ireland
|1,254
|1,269
|574.7
|27,368
|Monaghan
|41
|45
|1223.4
|751
|Louth
|29
|57
|889.9
|1,147
|Waterford
|34
|48
|788.5
|916
|Carlow
|<5
|22
|785.1
|447
|Wexford
|69
|50
|693.3
|1,038
|Dublin
|437
|421
|678
|9,135
|Mayo
|13
|42
|672
|877
|Cavan
|15
|14
|605.2
|461
|Offaly
|18
|23
|592.6
|462
|Meath
|76
|54
|587.6
|1,146
|Limerick
|55
|49
|568.5
|1,108
|Donegal
|40
|41
|544.6
|867
|Kildare
|62
|49
|536.6
|1,194
|Cork
|146
|128
|518.5
|2,815
|Galway
|45
|56
|480.9
|1,241
|Laois
|18
|17
|465.2
|394
|Tipperary
|14
|29
|449.4
|717
|Clare
|15
|20
|377.9
|449
|Sligo
|12
|10
|372.3
|244
|Westmeath
|27
|19
|371.7
|330
|Longford
|14
|11
|369.4
|151
|Wicklow
|33
|27
|368.6
|525
|Kilkenny
|6
|13
|306.4
|304
|Kerry
|20
|17
|274.9
|406
|Roscommon
|8
|5
|258.7
|167
|Leitrim
|<5
|3
|237.2
|76
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 Day Incidence is 202.2
- 5-day moving average is 1,269