48 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally and 1254 new cases – 45 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

45 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years. 

There has been a total of 3,214* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 28th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 587 are men / 658 are women
  • 54% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 28Jan2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
Ireland         1,254         1,269574.727,368
Monaghan               41               451223.4               751
Louth               29               57889.9           1,147
Waterford               34               48788.5               916
Carlow<5               22785.1               447
Wexford               69               50693.3           1,038
Dublin            437            421678           9,135
Mayo               13               42672               877
Cavan               15               14605.2               461
Offaly               18               23592.6               462
Meath               76               54587.6           1,146
Limerick               55               49568.5           1,108
Donegal               40               41544.6               867
Kildare               62               49536.6           1,194
Cork            146            128518.5           2,815
Galway               45               56480.9           1,241
Laois               18               17465.2               394
Tipperary               14               29449.4               717
Clare               15               20377.9               449
Sligo               12               10372.3               244
Westmeath               27               19371.7               330
Longford               14               11369.4               151
Wicklow               33               27368.6               525
Kilkenny                 6               13306.4               304
Kerry               20               17274.9               406
Roscommon                 8                 5258.7               167
Leitrim<5                 3237.2                 76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers. 

  • 7 Day Incidence is 202.2
  • 5-day moving average is 1,269

