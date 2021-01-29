48 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally and 1254 new cases – 45 in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

45 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,214* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 28th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

587 are men / 658 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 28Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021) Ireland 1,254 1,269 574.7 27,368 Monaghan 41 45 1223.4 751 Louth 29 57 889.9 1,147 Waterford 34 48 788.5 916 Carlow <5 22 785.1 447 Wexford 69 50 693.3 1,038 Dublin 437 421 678 9,135 Mayo 13 42 672 877 Cavan 15 14 605.2 461 Offaly 18 23 592.6 462 Meath 76 54 587.6 1,146 Limerick 55 49 568.5 1,108 Donegal 40 41 544.6 867 Kildare 62 49 536.6 1,194 Cork 146 128 518.5 2,815 Galway 45 56 480.9 1,241 Laois 18 17 465.2 394 Tipperary 14 29 449.4 717 Clare 15 20 377.9 449 Sligo 12 10 372.3 244 Westmeath 27 19 371.7 330 Longford 14 11 369.4 151 Wicklow 33 27 368.6 525 Kilkenny 6 13 306.4 304 Kerry 20 17 274.9 406 Roscommon 8 5 258.7 167 Leitrim <5 3 237.2 76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.