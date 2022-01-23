4,731 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A further 4,731 cases of Covid 19 through PCR test have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have also been 3,395 cases registered through a positive antigen test online.

The five day moving average has dropped to 10,519 – down from 11, 231 yesterday.

Currently in Irish hospitals there are 845 people with the virus, 79 of whom are in intensive care.

The UK’s recorded a further 74-thousand-799 Covid cases in the latest 24-hour period.

That’s slightly down on yesterday’s official daily figures.

75 more people have died within 28 days of a positive test.