47 Galway projects receive share of over million euro Community Climate Action Fund

Solar panels for Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre, water refill stations in Kilcolgan, a bicycle shelter at Claregalway GAA and a community orchard on The Aran Islands are among the 47 Galway projects being funded under a Community Climate Action Fund.

Over a million euro is being spread out across the city and county, and will support groups such as Cope Galway, Cancer Care West and Galway Sea Scouts.

It’s part of a national fund of 27 million euro, and support projects in five key theme areas – community energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer with Galway City Council, says its great to see community engagement in climate action.

Galway county allocations under the Community Climate Action Fund:

€61,745: Maree Community Centre – Energy upgrade to building, 2 bike shelters & racks and 1 repair station (for public use), 3 water filling stations (for public use), ground works for installation of 3 water fountains.

€50,388: Roundstone Community Development Council – LED lighting, solar panels, replacement of water heaters.

€45,195: Kilcolgan Community Development in partnership with Clarinbridge Tidy Towns and Clarinbridge Community Playground – 2 bicycle shelters and 3 water refilling stations.

€43,329: Comhar Chuigéal Teo – Solar PV and battery storage installation at community centre, construction of community garden, native trees and plants.

€40,693 – Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Teo, Leitir Móir – Solar panels for Hall Pobal Tír an Fhia, 4-bay bike stand comhairle ceantar and 9 bay bike stand low carbon centre Casla, paint reuse project low carbon centre Casla, tools to establish WEEE Repair centre, Tool Library Project for Casla centre.

€39,759 – Inishbofin Development Co Ltd – Retrofit community buildings with doors and windows, install automatic water taps, dual flush toilets, enhance energy efficiency, bike racks, movable combi-freezer, dune fencing, hedging.

€38,268: Colga FC / Colga For Community Development (CFCD), Clarinbridge – 30.4kw Solar panel installation.

€35,950: Sportlann Naomh Anna, Lettermore – Installation of Solar Panels.

€35,034: Ballygar and District Co Ltd/ Mattie McDonagh Centre – Solar panels for hall, new fridge for centre used by meals on wheels and other groups, 3-space cycle rack, composters, 3 ecofill water stations, 8 recycled plastic planters, 15 apple trees, 2 water butts.

€32,000: Amicitia Biodiversity Park, Athenry – Landscaping works including accessible pathways, Z1 Ponds, compost toilet, raised beds, secure shed.

€31,570: Cairde Mor Ltd in partnership with Claregalway GAA – Installation of 67 solar panels on community centre, manufacture and installation of bike shelter.

€31,351: Ballyglunin Community Development Company – Windows, doors, insulation, infrared heater draughters, pollinator project.

€30,232: Lackagh Museum & Community Development Association – Replace existing fluorescent lighting with LED office lights, solar panels on rear roof of parish centre, install 6-space cycle rack, install public bike repair station, polytunnel as part of community garden, steel toolshed in community garden, Water refill station.

€25,516: Forbairt Chonamara Láir Teo, Letterfrack (Central Connemara Development Ltd.) – LED community lighting upgrade.

€24,597: Carnmore Hurling Club – Supply and Install 13 LED Twin Corrosion Proof Fittings, 2 LED Corrosion Proof fitting, LED lights.

€23,355 – Annaghdown GAA Climate Action Programme – Solar Panels and related equipment, bike shelter.

€19,918: Ballinderreen Community Centre – Solar Panels, Walkways or Safe Routes to Schools/ Active Travel, Cycleways or cycle parking, Community Carpooling Scheme / Parking Spaces, water filling stations, recycling initiatives and facilities, pollinator project, retrofitting community buildings.

€18,160: East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Ltd, Ballinasloe – Installation of Solar Panels.

€17,707: Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre – Installation of Solar Panels

€17,566: Aran Islands Climate Action – Solar PV installation, Community Orchard/ Community growing initiative, beach toy libraries, Water filling station.

€17,254: Kinvara Tidy Towns – 2 bike racks, water refill station connection, coffee refill stations, tool loan library, biodiversity trail, 2 Rainwater barrels, 2 composters.

€13,885: Brigit’s Garden, Moycullen – Installation of anaerobic digester to turn all food waste from the Garden Café into biogas for cooking, installation of rainwater harvesting system that stores rainwater for use in the polytunnel and gardens, electric lawnmower and strimmer.

€13,365: Renville Sports Project – Bicycle Parking, Dispersed Orchard Trees in the Community, Fencing & Touchless Water Fountain.

€12,078: Oranmore Community Development Association – Community Cargo Bikes, Tree/Bush Planting in and around Oranmore.

€10,900: The Mall Theatre & Cinema CLG, Tuam – Upgrading of facility, including building fabric upgrades, repairs, insulation to attic and refurbishment.

€8,000: St Gabriel’s LGFA, Aughrim – Creation of a biodiversity / stream walking trail.

€6,694: Dunmore MacHales GAA – Bike Shelter & Carpooling signage.

€6,815: Cortoon Lavally Development Committee – Bike repair station, storage units for clothes and bools for swap shops, 20 large planter boxes and living wall troughs.

€6,667: Skehana Community Development (SCD) – Bike shelter, Water refill station.

€3,500: Abbeyknockmoy Climate Action Fund – 5 Stand Alone Water Refill Stations for installation at 4 Sports & Community Ground.

€2,350: CDS Teo Community Centre, Corr na Móna – Community garden.

Meanwhile in the city there were 17 recipients of the Community Climate Action Fund.

Galway City Partnership

Cope Galway

Link Galway

Shining Light Galway

St Patricks Band Ltd

Ballybane Community Centre

Renmore development Association

Westside Resource Centre

Galway Cycling Campaign

Salthill Handball Club

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA

Cancer Care West

St Joseph’s Community Centre

No.4 Youth Service

1st Port of Galway Sea Scouts

Cross-border projects include:

Tuatha of Terryland Forest Park + Friends of Little Woods, Fermanagh

DRA Resource Centre + ARC Healthy Living Centre, Fermanagh