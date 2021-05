print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health officials are reporting a further 469 COVID-19 cases.

However the number of people who’ve died with the virus hasn’t been published, or the county by county breakdown.

This is due to the recent cyber attacks on the HSE and Department of Health.

103 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 38 in intensive care.

90 new cases were confirmed in the North today, with no additional deaths.