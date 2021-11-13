4,642 cases of Covid-19 reported nationally today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported a further 4,642 cases of Covid-19 today.

Currently, 556 patients are being treated in hospital – up 7 on yesterday.

107 are in ICU – a rise of 11 on yesterday’s figures.

Figures for Galway Hospitals this morning showed that there were 25 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital with 2 in ICU.

Meanwhile, there were 10 in Portiunucla Hospital in Ballinasloe with 1 patient in ICU

HSE CEO Paul Reid has called on the public to ‘turn this around’ and cut back on high risk activity.