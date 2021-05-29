464 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been a further 464 Covid-19 cases.

90 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, a drop of 9 in the past 24 hours.

35 are in ICU, down 3 over the same period.

There are no figures for Galway

The Department has warned that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation following the HSE cyber attack.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 127.

The five-day moving average is now 436, while the seven-day average is 426.