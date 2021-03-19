46 thousand people across Galway receive at least one PUP payment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 46 thousand people across Galway have received at least one Pandemic Unemployment Payment since it was introduced last year.

That’s according to new figures from the Department of Social Protection, which review the past 12 months.

Since last March, 20 million PUP payments have been issued nationwide, totalling over €6.3bn.

In Galway, 46 thousand people have received the PUP at least once since then – while there are currently 24,500 people in receipt of the payment.

During the national peak in early May, there were over 33 thousand people in Galway availing of the PUP.