46 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 1,006 nationwide with 54 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 – 104 years.

There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

476 are men / 524 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

153,654 people have received their first dose

86,833 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 09Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 09Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 09Feb2021) Ireland 1006 848 312.1 14861 Monaghan 34 23 623.9 383 Waterford 22 23 435.5 506 Carlow 7 12 407.5 232 Wexford 27 27 406.8 609 Dublin 516 348 402.6 5425 Louth 36 26 386.4 498 Mayo 8 19 336.4 439 Meath 43 42 319.9 624 Offaly 27 16 318.1 248 Galway 46 43 316.6 817 Limerick 35 32 300.2 585 Laois 21 17 292.8 248 Kildare 32 36 290.3 646 Donegal 22 21 281.4 448 Longford <5 7 266.7 109 Cavan <5 14 258.6 197 Sligo 7 7 238 156 Westmeath 7 13 227.6 202 Cork 63 56 226.4 1229 Wicklow 20 18 217.7 310 Tipperary 8 14 188.7 301 Clare <5 10 150.7 179 Kilkenny <5 7 139.1 138 Kerry 9 12 137.4 203 Leitrim <5 1 137.3 44 Roscommon <5 5 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.