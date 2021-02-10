46 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 1,006 nationwide with 54 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 – 104 years.
There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 476 are men / 524 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**
As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 153,654 people have received their first dose
- 86,833 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 09Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 09Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 09Feb2021)
|Ireland
|1006
|848
|312.1
|14861
|Monaghan
|34
|23
|623.9
|383
|Waterford
|22
|23
|435.5
|506
|Carlow
|7
|12
|407.5
|232
|Wexford
|27
|27
|406.8
|609
|Dublin
|516
|348
|402.6
|5425
|Louth
|36
|26
|386.4
|498
|Mayo
|8
|19
|336.4
|439
|Meath
|43
|42
|319.9
|624
|Offaly
|27
|16
|318.1
|248
|Galway
|46
|43
|316.6
|817
|Limerick
|35
|32
|300.2
|585
|Laois
|21
|17
|292.8
|248
|Kildare
|32
|36
|290.3
|646
|Donegal
|22
|21
|281.4
|448
|Longford
|<5
|7
|266.7
|109
|Cavan
|<5
|14
|258.6
|197
|Sligo
|7
|7
|238
|156
|Westmeath
|7
|13
|227.6
|202
|Cork
|63
|56
|226.4
|1229
|Wicklow
|20
|18
|217.7
|310
|Tipperary
|8
|14
|188.7
|301
|Clare
|<5
|10
|150.7
|179
|Kilkenny
|<5
|7
|139.1
|138
|Kerry
|9
|12
|137.4
|203
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|137.3
|44
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|131.7
|85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 138.6
- 5-day moving average is 848