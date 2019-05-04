46 candidates to contest 18 Galway city council seats with nominations now closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 46 candidates will contest the 18 seats on Galway city council in the election on Friday fortnight
This is an increase of 10 on the number of candidates seeking election the last time round in 2014
Nominations for all local authorities closed at noon today
There are 16 candidates in the 6 seat City Central, 16 candidates in the 6 seat City East and 15 candidates in the City West
One candidate, Patrick Feeney from Riverside, is contesting two wards, which while unusual is within the election rules
We’ll have the full list of 46 candidates on our main evening news at 5…