46 candidates to contest 18 Galway city council seats with nominations now closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 46 candidates will contest the 18 seats on Galway city council in the election on Friday fortnight

This is an increase of 10 on the number of candidates seeking election the last time round in 2014

Nominations for all local authorities closed at noon today

There are 16 candidates in the 6 seat City Central, 16 candidates in the 6 seat City East and 15 candidates in the City West

One candidate, Patrick Feeney from Riverside, is contesting two wards, which while unusual is within the election rules

