Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a further 452 Covid-19 cases nationwide.

44 people are in hospital – while 14 are in ICU.

It comes as the Taoiseach has defended the delay to the re-opening of indoor dining.

Micheál Martin has said it was the right decision in the wake of the modelling of the Delta variant.

A number of government TDs have criticised the plans, as have the opposition.