448 new COVID-19 cases nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 5,000, with two further fatalities reported today.

448 new cases have also been confirmed this evening.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, at 250 cases per 100,000 people.

But deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, has expressed particular concern about the situation in Dublin.

The country’s reproduction number of Covid-19 has risen above 1, according to Professor Philip Nolan, from NPHET.

The Galway figures continue to be unavailable due to the cyber attack on the HSE.

Meanwhile, there’s been a 10 per cent increase in the number of Covid cases across Europe in the last week, after two months of decline.

That’s according to the World Health Organisation, which is warning a surge in cases could come before the autumn.

It attributes the rise in case numbers to increased mixing and easing of social restrictions.

The WHO’s Dr Hans Kluge says the Delta variant is also a contributory factor.