442 Covid cases recorded in Galway in last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 442 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in Galway city and county over the last week.

Galway’s 7-day incidence rate per 100 thousand in population stands at 171.3 – maintaining a mid-table position when compared to other counties nationwide.

Longford has the highest 7-day infection rate at 420.8, while Kilkenny has the lowest rate nationwide at 81.6.

The national average 7-day rate stands at 184.9, according to the latest figures compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.