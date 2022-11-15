432 Carraroe to Clifden bus service launching tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 432 Local Link from Carraroe to Clifden will be launching tomorrow, Wednesday 16th November.

The service was due to launch on November 7th, but was unable due to unforeseen circumstances.

It will cover Carraroe, Costelloe, Screebe, Derryrush, Kilkeran, Carna, Leheenagh, Roundstone, Ballyconeely and Clifden.

It will also provide communters with a new peak-time service that interchanges with direct services to Galway, and improved connectivity to regional bus services from Costelloe.