43 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 901 nationally and 47 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 99 years.

There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 473 are men / 422 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 182,193 people have received their first dose
  • 98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases*** (to midnight 17Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 17Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 17Feb2021)
Ireland901780252.912,042
Monaghan1015420.3258
Offaly1521369.4288
Dublin437316351.54,736
Galway4364308.5796
Laois2217303.4257
Louth1426286.3369
Meath3240280.4547
Waterford1918274.6319
Longford169274.0112
Carlow77267.0152
Cavan711261.2199
Mayo2722259.0338
Kildare3938254.4566
Limerick4936254.0495
Wexford2118253.1379
Westmeath1614247.8220
Donegal2916176.5281
Leitrim95156.050
Tipperary1918150.4240
Clare1613144.8172
Sligo55135.889
Cork3131130.6709
Roscommon75128.683
Wicklow68128.5183
Kilkenny<5599.899
Kerry<5271.1105

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 123.9
  • 5-day moving average is 780

