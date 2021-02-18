43 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 901 nationally and 47 further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 99 years.

There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

182,193 people have received their first dose

98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases*** (to midnight 17Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 17Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 17Feb2021) Ireland 901 780 252.9 12,042 Monaghan 10 15 420.3 258 Offaly 15 21 369.4 288 Dublin 437 316 351.5 4,736 Galway 43 64 308.5 796 Laois 22 17 303.4 257 Louth 14 26 286.3 369 Meath 32 40 280.4 547 Waterford 19 18 274.6 319 Longford 16 9 274.0 112 Carlow 7 7 267.0 152 Cavan 7 11 261.2 199 Mayo 27 22 259.0 338 Kildare 39 38 254.4 566 Limerick 49 36 254.0 495 Wexford 21 18 253.1 379 Westmeath 16 14 247.8 220 Donegal 29 16 176.5 281 Leitrim 9 5 156.0 50 Tipperary 19 18 150.4 240 Clare 16 13 144.8 172 Sligo 5 5 135.8 89 Cork 31 31 130.6 709 Roscommon 7 5 128.6 83 Wicklow 6 8 128.5 183 Kilkenny <5 5 99.8 99 Kerry <5 2 71.1 105

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.