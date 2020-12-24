43 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 922 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,192 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 23rd December, the HPSC has been notified of 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 83,073* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

438 are men, 477 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

337 in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 255 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.”

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.”

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed case. The figure of 83,073 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 23Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (to 23Dec2020) Ireland 922 166.0 7,906 Donegal 38 324.1 516 Wexford 56 291.9 437 Louth 24 291.0 375 Kilkenny 28 252.9 251 Limerick 70 250.4 488 Monaghan <5 249.2 153 Carlow 18 212.5 121 Laois 12 207.8 176 Dublin 337 199.4 2,687 Kerry 39 189.6 280 Cavan 6 186.4 142 Meath 30 158.9 310 Longford <5 137.0 56 Waterford 22 136.0 158 Sligo 10 132.8 87 Kildare 21 129.9 289 Mayo <5 115.7 151 Cork 73 98.6 535 Galway 43 86.4 223 Wicklow 14 82.9 118 Tipperary 33 76.5 122 Offaly 6 74.4 58 Westmeath 15 73.2 65 Roscommon <5 57.3 37 Clare 11 48.0 57 Leitrim <5 43.7 14

NOTE:

The 7 day incidence 114.

The 5 day moving average 863.