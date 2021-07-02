43 Galway pharmacies to begin vaccinating 18 – 34 year olds from Monday

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 43 Galway pharmacies are to begin vaccinating 18 – 34 year olds against COVID-19 from Monday.

It’s been confirmed that the participating pharmacies will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the age group by appointment only.

It comes as NIAC confirmed today that the one-shot Janssen vaccine can be offered to under 50s as part of the ramping-up of the vaccination roll-out.

Fianna Fáil Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has raised concerns, however, over the fact that no Connemara pharmacies have been including in the initial Galway list – with the nearest participating pharmacies located in Barna and Moycullen.

The HSE has confirmed that to date 60,000 doses have been allocated to approximately 750 pharmacies nationwide, of which 7,000 doses have been used for people aged 50 or over so far.

Meanwhile a further 70,000 doses are available to pharmacies, at short notice, if needed.

Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says young people should contact their local pharmacy and make a booking in good time where possible.

The full list of participating pharmacies in Galway is available via this link…

https://www2.hse.ie/apps/services/pharmaciesservicelist.aspx?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=search&utm_campaign=pharmacy_list_vaccine