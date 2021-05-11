420 fewer people in Galway receiving PUP today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest figures show that 420 fewer people in Galway received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, as the country’s economy started to reopen.

Today, 20,567 people in Galway received the payment, which is well down on the number receiving PUP at its peak in early May last year of just over 33 thousand

Nationally, over 8,500 fewer people received the payment this week

Around 376,600 people received the PUP today, at a cost of 111 million euro.

More than 12,200 people closed their claim for the payment over the past seven days, saying they were going back to work.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys expects the number of PUP recipients to fall further in the coming weeks, as retail and hospitality fully re-open.