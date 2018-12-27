Current track
42 IDA site visits in Galway in first 9 months of year

Written by on 27 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 42 site visits in Galway were made by potential investors in the first nine months of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from IDA Ireland, which reveal that 45 per cent of site visits in the country were to Dublin.

Opposition TDs are criticising what they say is a lack of ‘balanced regional developmnent’.

Between January and September, 209 potential investor visits were in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 42 in Galway and 25 in Limerick.

According to today’s Irish Independent, 6 counties had fewer than 3 IDA visits.

