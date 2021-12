Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4,115 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

Latest figures show the country’s 14-day incidence rate is 1,334 cases per 100,000 people – with Carlow, Westmeath and Kildare having the highest rates.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, is expressing ‘very significant concern’ at the situation – saying we’re in an ‘uncertain’ and ‘unstable’ situation.

511 COVID patients are in hospital, down 19 from yesterday, with 110 in intensive care, down five.