41 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 582 nationally and no further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
ENDS//
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 17Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)
|Ireland
|582
|489
|150.8
|7179
|Offaly
|19
|17
|350.2
|273
|Longford
|<5
|3
|283.8
|116
|Kildare
|24
|35
|238.2
|530
|Dublin
|262
|205
|227
|3059
|Meath
|34
|28
|220.5
|430
|Donegal
|8
|18
|164.6
|262
|Carlow
|9
|9
|149.3
|85
|Louth
|17
|13
|147.4
|190
|Westmeath
|12
|12
|143.1
|127
|Tipperary
|14
|19
|130.4
|208
|Limerick
|22
|11
|129.8
|253
|Galway
|41
|27
|124.4
|321
|Roscommon
|10
|6
|119.3
|77
|Waterford
|23
|12
|113.6
|132
|Wexford
|19
|14
|98.8
|148
|Wicklow
|13
|10
|98.3
|140
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|91.6
|60
|Mayo
|<5
|3
|89.7
|117
|Cavan
|10
|7
|89.3
|68
|Monaghan
|<5
|3
|84.7
|52
|Laois
|5
|4
|76.7
|65
|Kerry
|8
|5
|58.2
|86
|Clare
|7
|5
|54.7
|65
|Cork
|13
|16
|48.3
|262
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|42.3
|42
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|34.3
|11
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 76.3
- 5-day moving average 489