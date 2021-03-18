41 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 582 nationally and no further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 17Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) Ireland 582 489 150.8 7179 Offaly 19 17 350.2 273 Longford <5 3 283.8 116 Kildare 24 35 238.2 530 Dublin 262 205 227 3059 Meath 34 28 220.5 430 Donegal 8 18 164.6 262 Carlow 9 9 149.3 85 Louth 17 13 147.4 190 Westmeath 12 12 143.1 127 Tipperary 14 19 130.4 208 Limerick 22 11 129.8 253 Galway 41 27 124.4 321 Roscommon 10 6 119.3 77 Waterford 23 12 113.6 132 Wexford 19 14 98.8 148 Wicklow 13 10 98.3 140 Sligo <5 4 91.6 60 Mayo <5 3 89.7 117 Cavan 10 7 89.3 68 Monaghan <5 3 84.7 52 Laois 5 4 76.7 65 Kerry 8 5 58.2 86 Clare 7 5 54.7 65 Cork 13 16 48.3 262 Kilkenny <5 3 42.3 42 Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.