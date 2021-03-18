41 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 582 nationally and no further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 17Mar2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)
Ireland582489150.87179
Offaly1917350.2273
Longford<53283.8116
Kildare2435238.2530
Dublin2622052273059
Meath3428220.5430
Donegal818164.6262
Carlow99149.385
Louth1713147.4190
Westmeath1212143.1127
Tipperary1419130.4208
Limerick2211129.8253
Galway4127124.4321
Roscommon106119.377
Waterford2312113.6132
Wexford191498.8148
Wicklow131098.3140
Sligo<5491.660
Mayo<5389.7117
Cavan10789.368
Monaghan<5384.752
Laois5476.765
Kerry8558.286
Clare7554.765
Cork131648.3262
Kilkenny<5342.342
Leitrim0134.311

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 76.3
  • 5-day moving average 489

