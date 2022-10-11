41 Galway people apply to new Adoption Authority for birth information

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 41 people from Galway have applied to the Adoption Authority of Ireland for their birth information, since the launch of the service one week ago.

Overall, almost 1,300 applications were made between October 3rd and October 10th.

The service was launched under the Birth Information and Tracing Act of 2022.

The applications made in the first week of operation included 1,176 from people in Ireland, 48 from the UK, and 28 from the USA.

Smaller numbers of applications were made from a range of other countries – including the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Poland and Canada.

At home, the largest number of applications came from Dublin at 419, followed by Cork at 162, Kildare at 53, Meath at 52, Wicklow at 51 and Galway at 41.

The county with the fewest applications was Leitrim, with 6 requests for information.