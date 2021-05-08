408 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally with one additional death – No Figures Released For Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,919 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 7th May, the HPSC has been notified of 408 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 252,303* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 202 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

As of 8am today, 110 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 6th, 1,746,912 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: