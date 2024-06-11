Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

4000 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high speed fibre broadband

Over 3,800 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high-speed fibre broadband on the National Broadband Plan network.

The area covers the rural surrounds of Portumna, Abbey and Killimor in Duniry, and near Cill Chiaráin village in Kilkerrin.

It brings the total number of premises in the area who can pre-order or order high speed broadband to 21, 836.

The building project is now over its halfway point as works continue on 1,200 premises in Maam Cross.

 

 

