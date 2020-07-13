4,000 people in Galway close pandemic unemployment payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

4 thousand people around Galway have closed their pandemic unemployment payment in the last week as the country begins the final week of Phase 3 of lifting restrictions.

18,800 people are still claiming the support in Galway, down from 22,800 last week.

Nationally, There’s been the largest drop in the number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment since it was established.

67,000 who were claiming the payment across the country last week are now back to work.

More than 345,000 people will be get the pandemic unemployment payment today at a cost of more than 100 million euro to the state.

But that’s significantly down on last week – with 67,300 fewer people seeking the PUP.

That’s the largest decrease since the payment was set up.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said it’s welcome news.

She also hinted that the pandemic payment may be extended beyond its expiry date of August 10th.

Minister Humphreys is also bringing a memo to cabinet this afternoon that will address a hole in the legislation that meant anyone on the payment was not building up PRSI contributions.

This could have impacted their entitlements to maternity, paternity and illness payments as well as their pensions.

Legislation is being drafted to ensure all people on COVID support payments will continue to accrue social insurance contributions.