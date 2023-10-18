4,000 Galway pupils to receive Junior Cert results today

Almost 4,000 pupils in Galway are to receive their Leaving Certificate results today.

In a change to traditional arrangements, schools can access the results online and issue them to students.

Nationally, over 71 thousand students sat the exams this year, an increase of 5 per cent on 2022.

This year saw the second full year of exams in the reformed Junior Cycle, and today sees over 600 thousand grades being issued across 21 individual subjects.

Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan is commending those involved for their hard work: