400 students protest in Eyre Square against inaction on climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 400 students have been protesting in Eyre Square this lunchtime to demand action against climate change from the government

They are among thousands of young people across the country who have also protested outside their local authorities and school gates, as well as at the gates of Dáil Eireann

The global movement was started by a 16 year old Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg who started protesting outside the Swedish parliament last year. To hear from the protesters tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…