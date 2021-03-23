400 less people across Galway to receive PUP today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 400 less people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway today, compared to this day last week.

24,186 people across the county are availing of the payment, compared to 24,563 last week.

Nationally, almost 450 thousand people will receive the PUP today, costing the state €134 million.

Last week, the Department of Social Protection revealed that 46 thousand people across Galway have availed of at least one PUP payment since March 2020.

Over the past 12 months, 20 million PUP payments have been issued nationwide, totalling over €6.3 billion.