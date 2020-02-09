750 homes around Galway without power after as storm Ciara batters the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Roughly 750 homes are without power this morning, as storm Ciara battered the the city and county over night.

500 homes near Woodford, 117 in Headford and 130 in the Gort area are experiencing power outages.

The ESB is estimating that full service will be restored by around 5 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Ballinasloe traffic is down to one lane on Jubilee street, due to a downed electrical pole.

Gardaí are at the scene and an ESB repair crew is en route – it’s not yet known when the road will reopen fully.