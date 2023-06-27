400 FOI requests made to 3 Galway public bodies last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 400 FOI Freedom of information requests were made to three public bodies in Galway in 2022.

The FOI Act gives people the right to get copies of records held by bodies which are publicly funded.

Nationally, over 35,000 FOI requests were made last year, down slightly on 2021.

FOI requests can be made by members of the public to obtain personal information, or to be given reasons for decisions made by public bodies which affect them.

However, of the 35,000 requests made nationally last year, most were for access to non-personal information.

153 FOI requests were made to Galway City Council, 125 to Galway County Council and 104 to the University of Galway.

Nationally, the bodies which received the most requests were the HSE, the Department of Social Protection and Tusla.

While more than half of requests in 2022 were made BY clients of public bodies, with journalists accounting for almost a fifth of requests made.

72 percent of 2022 requests were granted in full or in part – a similar percentage to the year before.