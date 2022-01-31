40 schools across Galway to take part in e-scooter safety course

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Pupils in 40 schools across Galway are set to take part in Ireland’s first e-scooter safety course.

Bird, which specialises in environmentally friendly electric transportation, and the Irish School of Excellence are leading the initiative.

The programme is designed to educate transition year, Leaving Certificate Applied, Youthreach and after school students on safe riding practices for the use of shared e-scooters.

The announcement comes just weeks after the publication of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 to allow for e-scooters on Irish roads.

Charlotte Bailey is Director of EMEA Operations with Bird – she says road safety training is key for e-scooters.