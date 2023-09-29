40 percent of Galway dentists have left medical card scheme over past 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40% of Galway dentists have left the medical card scheme over the last 5 years.

Dental services for medical card holders are being offered in 28 practices across the county, but these are all full and cannot offer services to additional patients.

Across the country, 1.5 million adults are eligible for medical cards and there are currently fewer than 600 dentists to cater for them .

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says the Government, the HSE and the Irish Dental Association need to discuss an alternative scheme.

He outlines why dentists are leaving the system and the issues this may lead to.