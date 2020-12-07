40 new jobs to be created at Spiddal Medtech company following sizable investment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40 new jobs are set to be created at a Spiddal Medtech company following a sizable investment.

The board of Údarás na Gealtachta has approved a €1.9 million investment in it’s facility which will be rented by the medical device company Cambus/Freudenberg Medical.

The allocation will finance a 1,700 square metre expansion project as well as the refurbishment of the current premises.

Currently, over 135 people are employed at Cambus which manufactures medical grade tubing and micro components.

Údarás na Gealtachta says the additional space will provide extra production/manufacturing space and administration offices.

Director of Enterprise and Property with Údarás Mark De Faoite says it’s a major boost for the homegrown company…

