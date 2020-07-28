40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationally, and no new deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 27th July, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups. 75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

“It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay.”