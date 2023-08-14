40 jobs unfilled in schools across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 40 positions remain unfilled in schools across Galway just weeks out from the start of a new academic year.

The roles are being advertised on the Education posts website and include jobs in secondary and primary schools.

The majority of the 37 unfilled roles in Galway are for teachers, while many schools are looking to hire SNAs.

Nationally, there are more than a thousand school jobs being advertised, with principals mostly blaming a shortage of housing and the cost of living

Labour’s Education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Riordáin says the Department of Education isn’t doing anything about it: