40 Galway primary schools awarded for their achievements in STEM

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 40 primary schools across Galway have been recognised in Science Foundation Ireland’s Curious Minds Awards.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths among primary school students, parents and teachers

Awards were granted for a wide range of STEM projects, such as investigating renewable energy, technology enhancement, and growing vegetables.

Five schools in Galway received platinum awards, with St. Joseph’s National School in Woodford, Scoil Naisunta in Iomair Naofa, Killeen National School, Scoil Naomh Iosef, and Scoil Chaitríona Junior all claiming the top level of recognition.

Meanwhile, 33 schools in the county received gold awards, with a further 2 picking up silver.