40 developer applications for county council turn-key social housing scheme

There have been 40 applications from developers who have expressed an interest in building houses for social housing for Galway County Council as part of the local authorities ‘turn-key’ scheme.

Houses built under the terms of the scheme are completed and sold over to the County Council in order to provide accommodation for people of the housing list.

The ‘turn-key’ scheme operates on the basis of a contract between the county council and a developer to build housing projects which are then turned over to the council and ready for residents to walk in.

County council Director of Housing Liam Hanrahan told a meeting of the local authority that 40 developers have applied.

Applicants will soon be advised as to which project may move to stage two of the process.

Councillor Noel Thomas said he wanted a fuller account showing what towns and villages are being earmarked for the turn-key social housing schemes.

Meanwhile, councillor Jim Cuddy said that private estates were being built in some locations and then being bought up by the county council for social residences.

This, Councillor Cuddy argued, leaves some local people who were willing to buy unable to get a home in their own communities.

