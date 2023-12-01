4 Ukrainians living in Galway to perform at Bord Gais Energy as part of the National Ukrainian Choir

Four Ukrainians living in Galway will be performing live tonight in Dublin alongside Phil Coulter.

The National Ukrainian Choir has recorded a special version of the singer’s song ‘Steal Away’, with parts translated into Ukrainian.

Kateryna Samko, living in Oughterard, and Galway City residents Alina Andriienko, Albina Nedostup and Viktoriia Yermolieva are all members of the 40-person choir.

The entire choir will be special guests of Phil Coulter’s for a concert tonight in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre