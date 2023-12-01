Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

~1 minutes read

4 Ukrainians living in Galway to perform at Bord Gais Energy as part of the National Ukrainian Choir

Share story:
4 Ukrainians living in Galway to perform at Bord Gais Energy as part of the National Ukrainian Choir

Four Ukrainians living in Galway will be performing live tonight in Dublin alongside Phil Coulter.

The National Ukrainian Choir has recorded a special version of the singer’s song ‘Steal Away’, with parts translated into Ukrainian.

Kateryna Samko, living in Oughterard, and Galway City residents Alina Andriienko, Albina Nedostup and Viktoriia Yermolieva are all members of the 40-person choir.

The entire choir will be special guests of Phil Coulter’s for a concert tonight in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Share story:

Kinvara woman wins national Climate Ambassador Award

Kinvara woman Hilda O’Grady has been presented with a national Climate Ambassador Award Hilda was chosen from a group of 179 citizens from around th...

Portiuncula Hospital to begin carrying out abortions this month

Portiuncula Hospital is one of five more hospitals that will start carrying out abortions in December. It follows the recruitment of staff specifically ta...

HIQA finds major improvements at nursing home in Moycullen following poor inspections

HIQA inspectors have found major improvements in the operation of a nursing home in Moycullen. Previously, serious issues were identified at An Teaghlach ...

Catherine Connolly clashes with Government TDs over comments on Gaza conflict

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has clashed with several Government TDs over comments on the conflict in Gaza. Addressing the Justice Minister in the D�...