11 January 2024

4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway

There’s been a 4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway, which resulted in a net jobs gain of 315

The Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally has unveiled its End of Year Statement for 2023

It shows employment in Enterprise-Ireland backed companies in Galway last year was 9,104

Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director for the West and Northwest says employment in companies supported by Enterprise Ireland is now at its highest ever level at over 225,000 people

Two thirds of the new jobs are outside the Dublin region.

 

