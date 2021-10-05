4% of contacts to crime victims helpline came from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4% of all contacts to the national Crime Victims Helpline last year came from Galway households.

CVH has launched its 2020 annual report which details a 15% nationwide increase in contacts when compared to 2019.

The body recorded over 5,170 contacts to its free helpline, text, email, and post over the period.

43% of the contacts came from Dublin, 7% from Meath, 6% from Cork and 4% from Galway.

Michele Puckhaber, Executive Director, stated many of the callers were suffering in isolation, separated from family and friends and without the usual activities of daily life for distraction.

She says the most common crimes that service users were impacted by in 2020 were harassment and assault.