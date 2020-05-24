4 more deaths from COVID-19, 57 new cases – three of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 4 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 24 May the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,222 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%). Galway remains at the lower end of the scale, with 3 new cases announced today, bringing the total number of cases to date to 458.

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%