4 million euro sanctioned for St. Oliver’s special school in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4.3 million euro has been sanctioned for a new building for St. Oliver’s special school in Tuam.

It operates under the patronage of Ability West and caters for pupils aged 4 to 18 who have a learning disability or physical or sensory disabilities.

The design team has been instructed to issue the letter of acceptance to the preferred building contractor which will establish the contract for the school’s construction.

It’s anticipated that work will take about a year and a half with commencement of that work by the end of June.

The new building on The Glebe site will be part single storey and part two-storey.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it's an important component in developing the face of education in Tuam