Galway Bay FM

16 July 2024

~1 minutes read

4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Share story:
4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work

4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

They are Channel Mechanics Ballybrit, Invera Medical ATU Old Dublin road, Lavelle Partners Eyre Square and Revive Active Galway Business Park.

They’re among the 35 organisations nationwide where employees feel happy and motivated.

The companies are judged to recruit and retain top talent along with industry-leading best practices in areas such as engagement, wellbeing and job satisfaction.

Share story:

IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law

IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law. Galway IFA County Executive is to hold the on-farm meeting to ...

Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region

There’s a call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects across the West and Northwest. The Northern and Western Regional Assemb...

Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering

Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering. Across the country, 63 people have been arrested in the jo...

TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads

Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway roads. The N83 Claregalway to Parkmore was programmed for ...