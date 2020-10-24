4 further COVID-19 deaths, 859 news cases – 55 of them in Galway

GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 56,108* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 415 are men / 441 are women
  • 62% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases(to midnight 23OCT2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020)New Cases during last 14 days(10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020)
IRELAND859302.914423
Cavan22981.9748
Meath54652.71273
Westmeath14448.3398
Sligo11412270
Monaghan10384.5236
Galway55368.9952
Cork1483341813
Donegal58326.6520
Wexford17317.9476
Kildare35299.8667
Longford3296121
Limerick32291.4568
Clare12272.7324
Louth22271.6350
Carlow23270.5154
Kerry40269.5398
Leitrim425983
Roscommon11257.2166
Dublin192254.13423
Mayo25249.8326
Laois7219.6186
Offaly3214.2167
Waterford33193.7225
Kilkenny14180.4179
Wicklow7143.2204
Tipperary7122.8196
