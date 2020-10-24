4 further COVID-19 deaths, 859 news cases – 55 of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 56,108* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

415 are men / 441 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases(to midnight 23OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days(10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020) IRELAND 859 302.9 14423 Cavan 22 981.9 748 Meath 54 652.7 1273 Westmeath 14 448.3 398 Sligo 11 412 270 Monaghan 10 384.5 236 Galway 55 368.9 952 Cork 148 334 1813 Donegal 58 326.6 520 Wexford 17 317.9 476 Kildare 35 299.8 667 Longford 3 296 121 Limerick 32 291.4 568 Clare 12 272.7 324 Louth 22 271.6 350 Carlow 23 270.5 154 Kerry 40 269.5 398 Leitrim 4 259 83 Roscommon 11 257.2 166 Dublin 192 254.1 3423 Mayo 25 249.8 326 Laois 7 219.6 186 Offaly 3 214.2 167 Waterford 33 193.7 225 Kilkenny 14 180.4 179 Wicklow 7 143.2 204 Tipperary 7 122.8 196