4 further COVID-19 deaths, 859 news cases – 55 of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.
There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 56,108* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 415 are men / 441 are women
- 62% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.
As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases(to midnight 23OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days(10OCT2020 to 23OCT2020)
|IRELAND
|859
|302.9
|14423
|Cavan
|22
|981.9
|748
|Meath
|54
|652.7
|1273
|Westmeath
|14
|448.3
|398
|Sligo
|11
|412
|270
|Monaghan
|10
|384.5
|236
|Galway
|55
|368.9
|952
|Cork
|148
|334
|1813
|Donegal
|58
|326.6
|520
|Wexford
|17
|317.9
|476
|Kildare
|35
|299.8
|667
|Longford
|3
|296
|121
|Limerick
|32
|291.4
|568
|Clare
|12
|272.7
|324
|Louth
|22
|271.6
|350
|Carlow
|23
|270.5
|154
|Kerry
|40
|269.5
|398
|Leitrim
|4
|259
|83
|Roscommon
|11
|257.2
|166
|Dublin
|192
|254.1
|3423
|Mayo
|25
|249.8
|326
|Laois
|7
|219.6
|186
|Offaly
|3
|214.2
|167
|Waterford
|33
|193.7
|225
|Kilkenny
|14
|180.4
|179
|Wicklow
|7
|143.2
|204
|Tipperary
|7
|122.8
|196