4/10 female executives in Galway believe they missed out on promotion due to gender

Galway Bay FM newsroom – 4 out of 10 female executives in Galway believe they have missed out on a raise or promotion due to gender.

That’s according to a new survey – of more than 100 Galway based female corporate leaders and executives conducted by Galway Chamber.

A further 46% of women said their gender had also played a role in their missing out on a key assignment.

With more than half saying it impacted on a chance to get ahead.

1 in 5 female executives also believe their gender had resulted in missing out on one or more of these opportunities over the last year.

While 3 out of 8 female executives feel that men and women are not treated equally in their current workplace.

However, more positively, almost two out of three female executives say they have seen a rise in the number of female corporate leaders in their company or organisation in recent times.

Although 61% of female executives would characterise the level of gender equality in Galway as “positive, but more progress needed”.