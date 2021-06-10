398 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 398 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Only 23 Covid patients are in intensive care – which is the lowest this year.

A total of 70 patients are in hospital with the virus.

As of Tuesday, the country’s 14-day incidence rate was 113 per 100,000 people – with Limerick by far the highest at 442.

There are no figures available for new cases in Galway due to ongoing issues relating to the cyber-attack on the HSE.

It comes as there are no confirmed cases receiving treatment at Dublin’s St James’s Hospital, for the first time since March 2020.

The HSE has paid tribute to the efforts of the staff there, as it was one of the worst hit.