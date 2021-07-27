393 Galway claims recorded by Personal Injuries Assessment Board

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 393 Galway claims were made to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board last year.

2,898 claims came from Dublin, 884 from Cork and 590 from Limerick.

Nationally, there was a 16 per cent decrease in the volume of claims made to the board.

Awards have halved since new guidelines were introduced in April.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board is publishing its annual report for 2020 this morning.

26,009 new claims were dealt with last year – with 206 million euro worth of compensation given out to accident victims.

The number of personal injuries claims made to the board fell by 16 per cent in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic.

There were far fewer people on the roads, attending workplaces or meeting together in public – and so there were fewer accidents.

In 2020, the average award was just over 24,000 euro.

Last year was the last full year the Book of Quantum was used to determine compensation amounts.

New guidelines came into effect on April 26th of this year – and the PIAB says the average awards has halved since then.