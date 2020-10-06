390 thousand euro in awarded to Galway groups for COVID-19 recovery

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

390 thousand euro has been awarded to Galway groups to counteract the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 local organisations are to receive Government grants through the COVID-19 Stability Fund.

The largest allocation of 200 thousand euro has been awarded to Croi Galway – with Claregalway and District Day Care and the Galway Autism Partnership both set to receive 34 thousand euro.

33 thousand euro has been granted to ACT for Meningitis, Tuam Cancer Care has been allocated 29 thousand euro, while 25 thousand euro is being invested in Ballinasloe Social Services.

Meanwhile, smaller grants have been allocated to Galway Telework, AMACH! LGBT+, Independent Living Ireland and Galway Head Injury Support.